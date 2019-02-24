Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Thomas CARRICK. View Sign

passed away at the age of 83 on February 13, 2019, in Dallas, TX. George was born in Sparta, TN, to parents Ila Mae and Van Hasten Carrick in December, 1935. George was an assiduous and detail-oriented individual who enjoyed a long and successful career in accounting. When he was not working, George was fond of reading, watching TV Westerns, target shooting, following news, and following finance. He also took great pleasure and pride in keeping a beautiful home and yard. George lived and worked in the Tampa Bay area for 47 years but moved to Lewisville, TX in 2015 to be nearer his only child, daughter Kelley Suzanne Carrick. George was known for his sense of humor, beautiful smile, and amazingly well-kept lawn. He was a wonderful father and a great man. He will be missed. George is survived by his daughter, Kelley Suzanne, who is a Pathologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. George was preceded in passing by his beloved wife of 51 years, Martha Ann Burns Carrick. Martha Ann passed away in 2010 at the age of 74 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Martha was a beautiful green-eyed woman who loved the home-making arts, the Florida beaches, and shopping with her daughter. Martha was a loving mother, a loving spouse, and an unusually gifted home-maker who is missed by all. George will be cremated and his ashes scattered in the Blue RidgeMountains of Tennessee, per his wishes. A memorial will be placed for him and his wife Martha in their home town of Brandon, Florida.

