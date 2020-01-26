TIPPETT, George W. Jr. 79, passed away peacefully January 17, 2020. He was a loving father to Dawn, Paul, Sheri and Chris; brother to June and Pete; grandfather, uncle, and friend at his passing. He was a Master Mason (Pearl of the West), Air Force veteran, and barber most recently at Holiday Mall Barbershop, and owner of multiple businesses. His passion for boating, fishing, RVing, teaching and helping anyone who needed it impacted all he knew. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at Anclote River Park Shelter 2, Saturday, February 1, 2-4 pm, with casual attire. The community is welcomed to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gulfside Hospice. Michels & Lundquist
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020