TRUJILLO, George age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mercy Trujillo and his three children, George Trujillo Jr., Cindy and Bill Sanders, Richard and Karyn Trujillo; his four grandchildren, Christina Sanders Fontana (Joe), William Sanders (Yania), Emily Sanders (Jon Stickle), Hailey Trujillo; and three great-grandchildren, Mila, Mason, and Monroe Fontana. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. For much of his life, he was an artisan tile setter and well known throughout the Tampa Bay Community. Upon retirement he was an active member of the Woodcrafters Club of Tampa Bay. His family and friends will always remember him as a man who loved the Lord and adored his family. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 21, from 6-8 pm at Swilley Funeral Home, 1602 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa. The family will also receive friends Thursday, August 22, from 9 am until service time at 10 am at South Tampa Fellowship, 97 Biscayne Ave. on Davis Islands. Interment will take place at Hillsboro Memorial, 2323, W. Brandon Blvd. All are welcome to attend. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019