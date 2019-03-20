BRYANT, George W. Jr.
|
"Billy" of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 surrounded by his very close and loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Geraldine; children, Peggy, Kathleen (Paul), and Julia; his grandchildren, Courtney (Taylor), Paully (Talia), Stephen (Chris), Alexis (Jacob), Adam (Ben); and many bonus family members he gained along the way. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Mary. He made his final journey surrounded by all of his very close family. We have no doubt he crossed over feeling how loved he was and always will be. He was a loving husband, father, a very proud grandpa and Papa, and a wonderful friend to many. He touched the lives of everyone he met. George worked at GTE/Verizon from 1966-2004. He then worked at Sam's Club for eight years before retiring. The family will receive friends for Visitation Thursday, March 21, between 6 and 8 pm, at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 East Lake Avenue in Tampa. Services will be held on Friday at 10 am, at the funeral home, followed by Entombment at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019