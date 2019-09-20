Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4450 County Rd 579
Seffner, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4450 County Rd 579
Seffner, FL
View Map
George Wagner Obituary
WAGNER, George Edward, 88, of Valrico, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. A native of Geneva, OH, he had resided here most of his lifetime. He taught at Wimauma School and East Bay High School as Music Director and wrote the schools Alma Mater and was Principal at Knights and Seffner Elementary Schools. He was the first Music Director at Nativity Catholic Church and coordinated their Senior High Religious courses and is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Seffner and a member of Ascribed Rosminians. Preceded in death by his son, Paul, he is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Bruce and Gary; daughters, Theresa Simpson Wagner and Amy Wagner; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4450 County Rd 579, Seffner, Florida 33584. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the Mass. A reception will follow in the church social hall. Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019
