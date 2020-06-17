WARREN, Dr. George Lewis passed away June 6, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida at the age of 80. His service will be held at Church of the Ascension, June 22, 2 pm, with arrangements handled by Serenity Funeral Home. George is survived by his wife, Carol Warren; children, Greg and Lisa Warren; and his grandchildren, Carlos and Eric Fidalgo. Dr. George Warren was a distinguished professional and prominent Psychiatrist in Clearwater for 40 years. He was a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, past President of the Florida Psychiatric Association and Director of Medfield Psychiatric Residential Center. He was an active staff member of Morton Plant Hospital. He was an avid sportsman; he enjoyed cycling, running, boating, snow skiing and scuba diving.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store