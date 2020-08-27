WASHINGTON, George Jr. 75, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Saturday, August 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Washington; sons, George Washington III and Gary McConnell; daughter, Adria McConnell; brothers, Drake, Terry, Tommy, Perry, Wayne, Richard, Nathaniel Washington of St. Petersburg, Florida and Michael Washington of Houston, Texas; sisters, Margaret Washington Minton of Bradenton, Florida and Kaye Washington of St. Petersburg, Florida. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2-6 pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA. There will be a private Graveside Military Service for George at Georgia National Cemetery on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Live Streaming of service is available at https://vimeo.com/451385076
(It is strongly recommended that you login early). Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA (404) 349-3000