George WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON, George Jr. 75, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Saturday, August 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Washington; sons, George Washington III and Gary McConnell; daughter, Adria McConnell; brothers, Drake, Terry, Tommy, Perry, Wayne, Richard, Nathaniel Washington of St. Petersburg, Florida and Michael Washington of Houston, Texas; sisters, Margaret Washington Minton of Bradenton, Florida and Kaye Washington of St. Petersburg, Florida. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2-6 pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA. There will be a private Graveside Military Service for George at Georgia National Cemetery on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Live Streaming of service is available at https://vimeo.com/451385076 (It is strongly recommended that you login early). Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA (404) 349-3000

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
