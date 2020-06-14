George WHITENECK
WHITENECK, George Thomas 86, of San Antonio, FL, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Hazelton, PA, and lived in Hopelawn, NJ, before moving to Connecticut, then Florida for retirement. He was an Army veteran, avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed playing Golf and Bingo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Waltraut (Trudy) Link and brother, Frank White-neck. He is survived by his sister, Alice Bagshaw; children, Steven (Donna) Whiteneck, Carol (Joseph) Chuck, and Thomas (Drusilla) Whiteneck; grandchildren, Jesse Whiteneck, Joseph Chuck, Travis Whiteneck, Erin Hale , Colin Whiteneck, Keith Whiteneck, and Peter Whiteneck; and three great-grandchildren. Cremation Services of America handled the arrangements, 954-613-2702.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
