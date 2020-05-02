WILSON, George Otis III of Tampa died April 30, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on December 28, l930. He graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, LA, attended Tulane University and graduated from the University of Georgia Law School in 1954 receiving a Juris Doctor degree. He served as a JAG Officer at Eglin AFB for three years, before becoming a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was assigned to the New Orleans, New York City and Tampa offices. In New York City, his area of responsibility involved investigation of the KBG during the 1960s and 1970s. He was assigned to the Tampa Office in l976 and was the Legal Advisor until he retired in l980. George then practiced Law before joining Sun Bank as Vice President in the Preferred Banking Department. In 1992 he accepted the position of Vice President and Executive Director of the Tampa New Auto Dealers Association and Greater Tampa Bay Auto Dealers Association and was responsible for the annual International Auto Show held at the Tampa Convention Center. Mr. Wilson was a Deacon at Bayshore Baptist Church for many years before becoming a member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church in 2009, where he was active with The Followers of the Way. He was a member of the Florida Bar since l955 and was Past President of the General Practice Section receiving the Section's "Tradition of Excellence" award; a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, Past President of the Former Special FBI Agent Association. He was President twice of the Hillsborough County Chapter of the American Cancer Society and active on theACS State Board. He was a member of the University of Tampa Fellows, the Tampa Yacht & Country Club and The University Club. Mr. Wilson is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Paula; sons, George Robert Wilson and Mark Morris Wilson (Stephanie); and four granddaughters, Rachelle (Chris) Sciortino, Ashley Wilson, Bailey Wilson of Tampa, Claire (Patrick) Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, George and James Kelly, all of Washington, DC. All affectionally referred to him as "Daddy Bear". George loved boating in his small boats, from 12 ft. outboard and 7 ft. sailing pram in Ft. Walton Beach, FL to his two Grady Whites in Culbreath Isles. He also loved cruising on Cruise Ships, especially the Regent Seven Seas. He enjoyed being in, or near the Sea or any body of water. In later years, he enjoyed looking out of his home office window at Hillsborough Bay. At last count he and Paula have been on 40 cruises. Among his favorites were the Rhine River, An Atlantic Crossing on the QM2, the Galapagos Islands and cruising around the tip of South America. But if asked, he would say a Train trip on the Oriental Express was his favorite trip. George will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as a very kind, caring and diplomatic Southern Gentleman. Due to the Covid 19 situation, there will be a private family memorial and burial service at Sylvan Abby Cemetery in Clearwater, where both his and Paula's parents are buried. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. San Jose St., Tampa, 33629; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Dr., Tampa, 33612; LifePath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele St., Tampa, 33609.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.