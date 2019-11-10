WRIGHT, George B. age 74, of Tampa, FL, passed peacefully Oct. 28, 2019. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race and I have kept the faith. A 1963 graduate, letterman in basketball, track and football, and inducted into Jesuit Hall of Fame, he later played for Tampa University. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Beverly; daughter, Kim; son-in-law, Jerry; son, Christopher; two brothers, Gene and David Wright; and an abundance of brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nep- hews; and great-nieces and nephews. We love you dearly. Gathering will be Nov. 15, 2019, 5:30-9 pm. Memorial service will be 6 pm, Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. No flowers, please.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019