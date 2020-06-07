Georgetta MYERS
MYERS, Georgetta (Gavatora) "Georgie" 77, of Brandon, pas-sed away June 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to George and Mary (Fiorelli) Gavatorta September 18, 1942. Georgie worked as a Finance Manager over 30 plus years. Georgie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ray D. Myers; one daughter, Monica Myers Wright, Pennsylvania; one granddaughter, Ivy "Blake" Wright, Pennsylvania; one sister, Jan Meservey (Ken) Brandon, FL; nephews, Justin Meser-vey (Jen) California, and Jordan Meservey (Jessica) Largo, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles. Georgie was a snowbird from Pennsylvania. She attended Nativity Catholic Church while staying in Brandon. She also enjoyed her water aerobics at LA Fitness. There will not be a service in Florida.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
