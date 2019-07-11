Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
CROUCH, Georgia B.

95, of Safety Harbor, peacefully passed away July 5, 2019 at Safety Harbor Senior Living. Georgia was born in Blackford, Kentucky. She lived, married, and raised seven children in the Panama Canal Zone. She was predeceased by her husband, Harlan P. Crouch; grandson, Harlan P. Crouch II; and sister, Philippe Rocchio. She is survived by her sister, Judy (Arthur) Lawrance; her seven children, Kathleen (Steve) Sattler, Joan (Tom) Looker, Walter (Jane) Crouch, Ruth Maddox, Alice (Arturo)Crouch Calvo, Marian (Louie) Ange and Anne Crouch; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful woman of God, a wise counselor of life and faith, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and loved by all who knew her. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, July 14, 2 pm, at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 11 to July 12, 2019
