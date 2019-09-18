KARAS, Georgia Moyse 94, of Tampa, Florida passed away September 16, 2019. She was a native of Tampa and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1942. She enjoyed many years living at Fowlers Bluff in Chiefland, Florida on the Suwannee River. Her family was her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, gigi, and loyal friend to many. She wrote, "My life has been blessed and complete." She is preceded in death by her parents, Nora and Fred Moyse; first husband, Bob Myers; and second husband, Larry Karas; six siblings, including sister, Teeny Abernathy. Georgia is survived by her one daughter, Sharon Myers Johnson (DuWayne) and her children, Stephanie Meid (Tom), and Holly Ruhlig (Dave); one son, Michael Myers (Maggie) and his children, Christine Myers and Michael Manikas; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A Graveside service will take place Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10:30 am, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Georgia's name to a . Words of comfort may be expressed at www.LoylessFuneralHomes.com Loyless Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019