BROCK, Georgia Lucille
90, of Plant City, Florida, entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25 at 2 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Rd 39 S, where a graveside service will follow at 3 pm at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019