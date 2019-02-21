Georgia Lucille BROCK

BROCK, Georgia Lucille

90, of Plant City, Florida, entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25 at 2 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Rd 39 S, where a graveside service will follow at 3 pm at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at

HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019
