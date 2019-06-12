SOUTO PAULA, Georgina
94, was welcomed into her heavenly home June 8, 2019. She moved from Cuba to Tampa June 6, 1958 with her beloved husband, Alberto and their two daughters, Myriam and Doris. She was a faithful Catholic, a wonderful cook, and brilliant seamstress. Most importantly though, Georgina was a devoted wife of 74 years. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Alberto; their daughters, Myriam Castellano (Norman Castellano MD) and Doris Souto. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katherine (Joe) Girgenti and Victor Castellano; and her great-grandchildren, Vincent Girgenti, Sofia Girgenti, Julian Castellano, and Lola Castellano. She is also survived by her sister, Margot Garcia; her nephew, Alex Garcia; and her nieces, Marta Maria Hernandez and Elizabeth Ramos. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm Friday, June 14, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 5225 N. Himes Ave., Tampa. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 to 1:30 prior to Mass. Pallbearers are Norman Castellano MD, Roberto Alfaro, Ruben Alfaro, Victor Castellano, Joseph Girgenti, Alex Garcia, Vincent Girgenti, Luis Costa. Honorary pallbearers are Julian Castellano, Cesar Cereno. The family will accept flowers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 12 to June 13, 2019