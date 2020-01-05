KABURIS, Georgios Mihail 71, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home in Tampa, FL. He was born January 2, 1949 in the nautical city of Galaxidi, Fokidos, Greece. He was the son of the late Mihail and Nikoletta (Theocharis) Kaburis. He was a caring husband, father and brother. He loved his Greek Orthodox faith, his family, the sea and his home country of Greece. He traveled the world's oceans and seas on freighter and cruise ships for over 30 years. Georgios is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Mihail; his brother, Vasilios; his sister, Chrisoula; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10-11 am, at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609. The funeral will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pasco Education Foundation, (Memo- Helen and Steve Maltezos Scholarship), P.O. Box 1248, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639 or Saint John's Greek Orthodox Church (Memo- Food Pantry) 2418 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020