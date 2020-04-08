BUEHLER, Gerald M. of Treasure Island, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 peacefully at home with his loving wife, Judy; daughters; and grandchildren by his side. Viewing will be held Friday, April 10, 4- 6 pm, at Brett Funeral Home. The funeral home will be following CDC guidelines, allowing 10 people to view at a time. If you have masks, please wear them. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later time. For the full obituary, please visit www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020