Gerald BUEHLER

Service Information
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brett Funeral Home.
Obituary
BUEHLER, Gerald M. of Treasure Island, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 peacefully at home with his loving wife, Judy; daughters; and grandchildren by his side. Viewing will be held Friday, April 10, 4- 6 pm, at Brett Funeral Home. The funeral home will be following CDC guidelines, allowing 10 people to view at a time. If you have masks, please wear them. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later time. For the full obituary, please visit www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020
