DE CARO, Gerald A. "Jay" 55, passed away Nov. 17, 2020 as a result of post-surgical complications at St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Morgan Jae De Caro; his devoted mother, Madelyn (Lyn); his younger brother, Drew and his fiancé, Tracy; along with his ex-wife, Noel, with whom he actively co-parented. In lieu of Flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in Jay's name would be appreciated. National Cremation Society