FLYNN, Gerald "Jerry" 62, a life-long resident of Seminole, passed peacefully at Hospice in Pinellas Park, FL on October 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Jerry was a talented appliance repairman, gifted with an innate ability to return TVs, radios, and related equipment back to service long-after their owners had given up hope. As a young man Jerry was a professional bowler. In his later years, he enjoyed golf, spending time with his nieces and nephews and tinkering with electronics. He leaves behind his mother, June "Mimi"; sisters, Kelly and Lori; brother, Mark, four nieces, Jorden, Jaden, Farrah, Alexa; and a nephew, Oakley. Please send donations to Suncoast Hospice in lieu of flowers.



