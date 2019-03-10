MURPHY, Gerald Francis

"Gerry" 83, on Feb. 22, 2019, Gerry joined his beloved wife, Georgia Anne, on the third anniversary of her death. Originally from Rochester, NY, he was in the U.S. Army and had a long career as an Educator. Gerry will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, diplomacy and community spirit. Gerry was an avid New York Yankees fan. He also had the reputation of leaving his weekly poker game with more money than he started. Gerry will be dearly missed by his friends and neighbors at Magnolia Square Condos in Largo.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019