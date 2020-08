GRAYSON, (McKinnon) Gerald 64, passed away August 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Dautara. He is survived by his daughters, Datosha (Willie) Feaster and Nicole Dluzak; grandchildren, Requon, Malik, Ariyana, Ronald II, Tamier and Dautara Jr.; sisters, Antoinette Stone and Patricia Brinson; and host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on August 28 at Lawson Funeral Home from 3-7 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store