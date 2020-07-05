Gerald HARWOOD

HARWOOD, Gerald Robert "Gerry" 87, of Palm Harbor, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, following a long fight with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Patricia "Posy" Harwood; daughters, Susan Manche (Gary) and Shan Northrup (Pete); sons, Bob (Kelly), Bruce (Nancy), and Brian (Melissa); 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Gerry came to Indian Rocks Beach, FL as a child where he met Posy. His Clearwater High School baseball and football coach, Bill Justice, recruited Gerry along with his entire baseball team to join the Marine Corps after their graduation in 1950. Gerry proudly served in Korea and Vietnam, was awarded the Purple Heart in Korea in 1951, and retired as Captain in 1973. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he and his family moved back to the Clearwater area where he became a successful entrepreneur through his company, "Harwood Electric & Pump Service." Gerry loved spending time with his family, traveling, learning and talking about history, reading books, and exploring museums. His family will forever be inspired by his service and commitment to his country and those he loved. Semper Fi until Valhalla!



