LAVOIE, Gerald Jean "Jerry" 77, of Riverview, FL passed away August 10, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1942 in Fitchburg, MA to Rheal Lavoie and Jeannette Albert. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Rose (Bobby) Chancey; son, Jesse Vaughan Johnson; three grandchildren, Bobby, Vicki and Kimberly; nine great-grand-children; six great-great- grandchildren; and brother Ronald Lavoie. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Frances; and parents, Rheal and Jeannette Lavoie. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, 9 am, with funeral service at 10 am, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home.



