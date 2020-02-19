|
|
McBRIDE, Gerald Thomas "Jerry" 87, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully in his home, Friday, February 14, 2020. He was known as Jerry or Skip to his family, friends, and employees of A. McBride Concrete and Masonry, Inc. and as 'Poppy' to his grandchildren. Born in East Lancaster, PA, he started first grade in a one room Amish school and his family moved to Youngstown, PA where he graduated from The Raven School. He played football at the University of Miami, proudly served in the US Marine Corp, member of the Contractor and Builders Assoc. of Pinellas County, the Quarterback Club, a long-time member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and built a successful masonry construction company in St Petersburg. An avid hunter and sportsman, football fan, he also loved casino gambling and vacations with his family. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Vildibill; son, Mark McBride; daughter, April Cohen; in-laws, Dona and Tammy McBride and Andrew Cohen; grandchildren, Haley Rose, Melanie, Adam, Callie, Jordan, Alexander and Marissa and great-grandchildren, Audree and Maverick. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathrine and George McBride; his beloved Joan; his beloved Erin and his beloved Mitchell of Blessed Memory. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Friday, February 21, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Petersburg. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, St. Petersburg. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020