Memorial service 12:00 PM St. John Vianney Catholic Church St. Pete Beach

FRANCATI, Gerald Michael DDS. "Jerry"



passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 85. Dr. Francati's memory will be cherished by his devoted wife of 25 years, Lidia Patricia Francati; his children, Julio, Christopher, Susan, Steven and Michael; his four grandchildren and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Jenny DeFrancisco Francati; his siblings, Patsey Francati and Joan Francati; and two beloved children, Gerald M. Francati Jr. and Cathy Francati.



During his early years of dentistry, he served as a Captain in the US Army Reserve. After six years of honorable service to our nation, Dr. Francati would go on to practice as a successful orthodontist for over 50 years, putting smiles on hundreds of grateful patients. He dedicated many years of his profession to serving the underserved. He was always ready and willing to help those less fortunate. Perhaps his most cherished charitable work was being a part of the Cleft Palate Team, in which he traveled the world to help those in need. Dr. Francati's career also included working as an Associate Professor for the University of Florida Dental School where he shared his love for teaching and orthodontics. He earned several awards and commendations throughout his career, to include the Meritorious Award for Service in Russia by the American Dental Association.



He will be remembered for his total devotion to his family, his love of education and his kind and humble approach to life. His memory will live on through the smiles he left behind. Dr. Francati's memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12 pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on St. Pete Beach. His service will be followed by a reception hosted by the Francati family.





Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019

