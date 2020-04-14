NORMANDIN, Gerald Louis "Jerry" of New Bedford, MA currently residing in Land O'Lakes Florida passed in his home April 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was survived by his wife, Clara Normandin; children, Michael Normandin and Diana Bowman; stepson, Derek Reyes; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was an honourable member of the military for 21 years. A private service will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary in Land O'Lakes on April 16. The family would like to extend our gracious thank you to Gulfside Hospice of New Port Richey for their dedication and help through the tough days.

