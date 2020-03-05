Gerald POCZKALSKI

Service Information
Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
5300 Park Boulevard
Pinellas Park, FL
37781
(727)-545-9858
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Obituary
POCZKALSKI, Gerald Robert 86, of Pinellas Park, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Mr. Poczkalski was a native of Buffalo, NY, and lived there until moving here in 1996. He was a firefighter for the City of Buffalo, retiring in 1992 after 33 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, a member of IAFF Buffalo Local #282, American Legion Post #1041, Squirrels Club, Knights of Columbus in Buffalo, and was an avid and accomplished golfer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Patricia; daughters, Kathy Jo Faiola (Richard), Karen Rusin (Robert) and Susan Van Wormer (James); son, Kenneth (Victoria); brother, Connie Poczkalski (late, Lorraine); sister, Jacqualine Adamczak (late, Arthur); 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Taylor Funeral Home, Friday, March 6, 4 -8 pm. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Saturday March 7, 11 am. www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020
