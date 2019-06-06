SCANLON, Gerald R. "Jerry"
84, passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, New York on March 19, 1935. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Helen, as well as his brother. Jerry was in the military police in the U.S. Army and honorably discharged in 1959. He then became an officer for the St. Petersburg Police Department until retirement. Jerry made friends with all those he encountered. His "family" were the people he befriended and those who cared for him-his former landlords, Charlie and Paula; his resort friends, his vet's office, the folks at McDonald's, his favorite diner, his financial adviser, his law office family, and his best friend/assistant, Maria. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Brett Funeral Home has taken care of our dear friend and a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery, St. Petersburg. He has left a loving legacy for several animal charities and his beloved cat, Nicole. Online guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019