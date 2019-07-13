WILKINSON, Gerald R.



"Gary" 82, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away on June 26, 2019, with his wife, Kathleen, by his side at the Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida. He was born on January 31, 1937 in Benton, Wisconsin to Lansford and Martha (Tindell) Wilkinson. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Nath on January 13, 1958, at the First United Methodist Church in Galena, Illinois. He served in the U. S. Navy Security Group for 22 years, retired from Pinellas County General Services, loved to travel, was an avid golfer and a member of the Dunedin Golf Club. Gary is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two daughters, Ann Lind (Jeff) of Juneau, Alaska, and Faye Wilkinson of Dunedin; two granddaughters, Miranda Lind and Kayli Lind of Juneau. A private service with Military Honors will be held at 11 am, July 15 at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to your local animal rescue or animal shelter. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 13, 2019