SHIBE, Gerald "Jerry" 88 of Holiday, passed away on Wednesday, April 22. Jerry was a veteran of U.S. Air Force and Korean War Veteran. Survived by his daughter, Ann (Mike) Skiera; three grandchildren, Kyle (Kristen), Trevor (Courtney) and Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Clair, Paige and Caslen; a half sister, Karen (Jack) Crane; special friends, Dwight and Dona. A memorial service and Inurnment will be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to HPH Hospice 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, Florida 34667. Arrangements are under the direction of Coastal Cremations & Funeral Care New Port Richey.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Cremation & Funeral Care - New Port Richey
4201 Grand Blvd
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 645-6975
