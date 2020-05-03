SHIBE, Gerald "Jerry" 88 of Holiday, passed away on Wednesday, April 22. Jerry was a veteran of U.S. Air Force and Korean War Veteran. Survived by his daughter, Ann (Mike) Skiera; three grandchildren, Kyle (Kristen), Trevor (Courtney) and Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Clair, Paige and Caslen; a half sister, Karen (Jack) Crane; special friends, Dwight and Dona. A memorial service and Inurnment will be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to HPH Hospice 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, Florida 34667. Arrangements are under the direction of Coastal Cremations & Funeral Care New Port Richey.



