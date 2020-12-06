1/
Gerald Sierchio M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIERCHIO, Gerald P. MD 91, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born in Newark, New Jersey and was raised in West Milford, New Jersey. He went to Emory & Henry College and graduated with a B.S. degree. He attended Georgetown University Medical School and graduated with a M.D. and did his medical internship at Georgetown University. He then entered the U.S. Navy and completed diving and salvage school in Washington D.C. so he could operate a decompression chamber. Gerald was sent to Yokosuka, Japan U.S. Naval Hospital and worked in orthopaedics for two years. He took his residency at Portsmouth, VA Naval Hospital and went to Duke University for his Children's Orthopaedic residency. He was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam as Chief of Orthopaedics. He then went to Oakland Naval Hospital before doing a year tour in Vietnam as part of a surgical team on a helicopter carrier that removed patients from the battlefield. He returned to San Diego Naval Hospital. He left the navy but remained in the Naval Reserves, later retiring as a Captain. He went into private practice in Cobleskill, New York. After two years, he moved to St. Petersburg, FL and practiced until 1996. He also learned to fly while living in New York state and was an instrument rated private pilot. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Michael, Peter, and Stephen; and grandchildren, Peter, Joseph, and Katie. The family will hold a Celebration of Gerald's Life at a later date. The family wants to thank the Suncoast Hospice Orange Team for their excellent care of Gerald. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to offer a condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved