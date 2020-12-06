SIERCHIO, Gerald P. MD 91, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born in Newark, New Jersey and was raised in West Milford, New Jersey. He went to Emory & Henry College and graduated with a B.S. degree. He attended Georgetown University Medical School and graduated with a M.D. and did his medical internship at Georgetown University. He then entered the U.S. Navy and completed diving and salvage school in Washington D.C. so he could operate a decompression chamber. Gerald was sent to Yokosuka, Japan U.S. Naval Hospital and worked in orthopaedics for two years. He took his residency at Portsmouth, VA Naval Hospital and went to Duke University for his Children's Orthopaedic residency. He was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam as Chief of Orthopaedics. He then went to Oakland Naval Hospital before doing a year tour in Vietnam as part of a surgical team on a helicopter carrier that removed patients from the battlefield. He returned to San Diego Naval Hospital. He left the navy but remained in the Naval Reserves, later retiring as a Captain. He went into private practice in Cobleskill, New York. After two years, he moved to St. Petersburg, FL and practiced until 1996. He also learned to fly while living in New York state and was an instrument rated private pilot. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Michael, Peter, and Stephen; and grandchildren, Peter, Joseph, and Katie. The family will hold a Celebration of Gerald's Life at a later date. The family wants to thank the Suncoast Hospice Orange Team for their excellent care of Gerald. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
