Gerald STEAD
STEAD, Gerald "Jerry" 81, of Tampa, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Sarasota, he spent his early childhood in Naples before moving to Tampa where he graduated from Hillsborough High School and the University of Tampa. He received his Juris Doctorate at the University of Miami, was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1966 and received a 50 year member pin. He led his own law practice for 40 years. Jerry's true career joy came from citrus farming as the Owner of G. Stead Groves which he built with the help of his three sons. Always an avid outdoorsman, Jerry loved diving, fishing and hunting and was an original member of the Florida Conservation Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Corrie Vida Stead; brother, Fred Stead; and sister, Ginny Burkett. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcia Stead; sons, Greg, Glenn, and Gary Stead; granddaughter, Savannah Stead; daughter-in-law, Melissa Stead; brother, Frank (Delma) Stead; sister-in-law, Marlene Stead; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and a large circle of great friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 2 at 2 pm at Blount & Curry, 605 S. MacDill Ave with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the CCA Florida.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
