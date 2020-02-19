Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of St. Petersburg
Gerald Thomas "Jerry" McBRIDE


1932 - 2020
Gerald Thomas "Jerry" McBRIDE Obituary
87, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was known as Jerry or Skip to his family, friends, and employees of A. McBride Concrete and Masonry, Inc. and as 'Poppy' to his grandchildren. Born in East Lancaster, PA, he started first grade in a one-room Amish school and his family moved to Youngstown, PA where he graduated from The Raven School. He played football at the University of Miami, proudly served in the US Marine Corp, was a member of the Contractor and Builders Assoc. of Pinellas County, the Quarterback Club, a long-time member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, and built a successful masonry construction company in St. Petersburg. An avid hunter, sportsman, and football fan, he also loved casino gambling and vacations with his family. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Vildibill; son, Mark McBride; daughter, April Cohen; in-laws, Dona and Tammy McBride and Andrew Cohen; grandchildren, Haley Rose, Melanie, Adam, Callie, Jordan, Alexander, and Marissa; and great-grandchildren, Audree and Maverick. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathrine and George McBride; his beloved Joan; his beloved Erin; and his beloved Mitchell of Blessed Memory. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Petersburg. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, St. Petersburg. Please sign the guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020
