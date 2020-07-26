VOYE, Gerald Leonhardt 84, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020. Jerry was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania September 14, 1935, the son of Gerald Alphonse Voye and Ruth Esther Holleric Voye. He had one brother, David Voye (Suzy) of Cordova, Tennessee. He married Carolyn Janice Cathey September 6, 1958 in Mint Hill, North Carolina. They had three sons, Brian David Voye of Palmetto, Florida, Timothy Gerald Voye of Palmetto, Florida, and Matthew Joseph Voye (Tracy Weiss) of Largo, Florida. He graduated from the University of Tampa, Florida with a BA in English and History; a Master of Divinity Degree from Union Theological Seminary (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, Virginia; and a Doctor of Ministry Degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia. He served pastorates in Zuni, Virginia, Norfolk, Virginia, North Palm Beach, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Tampa, Florida, and Temple Terrace, Florida. He served as Executive Presbyter of Flint River Presbytery in Southwest Georgia. He and Carolyn retired in 2000 to Palmetto, Florida. After a fall and hip surgery, Carolyn became of resident of Westminster Towers Health Center in Bradenton, Florida. She preceded him in death in 2012. Jerry was a faithful servant of the Lord for many years and his big smile and kind heart will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at: www.shannonfuneralhomes.com