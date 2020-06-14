Gerald YEGGE

YEGGE, Gerald J. "Jerry" 78, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his home in Covington, Georgia. Jerry was born in Davenport, Iowa and lived there until he joined the Army at age 18. He was a resident of Clearwater, Florida for over 50 years. Jerry was a successful entrepreneur and ran his own company in the defense industry and was later a successful real estate developer. Jerry was known as a devoted and generous family man. Jerry always approached life with kindness, common sense and good humor, endearing him to all who knew him. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, JoAnn; and his children, Mark Yegge, Yvonne Yegge (husband, Richard Lord), and Jason Yegge; as well as stepsons, Justin and Brian Lykins. Jerry is also survived by his grandchildren, Eric Lord, Claire Lord, Adam Lord, Corbin Lykins and Peyton Lykins. He is also survived by a younger brother, Don Yegge, of Santa Clara, California. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.



