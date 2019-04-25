Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine A. (Morris) MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Geraldine A.



(Morris) 78, of New Port Richey, FL and Walton Hills, OH passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard F. Miller; loving mother of Kenneth (Bonnie) and David (Diana) Miller; dear grandmother of Sarah (Todd) Mazzola, Rachel, Mark, Matthew, Richard, Michael, and Stephanie Miller; great-grandmother of Riley and Logan Mazzola; sister of Louise R. (the late Frank) Soukenik, Frank (Norma) Morris, Barbara L. (Kenneth) Golden, Carolyn (the late Lloyd) Behner and the late June (Richard) Clotz and Charles W. Morris; aunt and great-aunt of many. Friends will be received 4-7 pm, Friday and times to be announced for Saturday at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 West Aurora Road (one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Oh (330) 468-1443 where funeral services will be held at a time to be announced on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Please see funeral home website below for updated times. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.



