Geraldine BACHTELER

BACHTELER, Geraldine Estelle (Phelan) 96, of Oldsmar, Florida, passed on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Geraldine is survived by her husband of 76 years, Charles Bachteler Sr.; sons, James Bachteler and Charles Bachteler Jr. and wife, Patricia; Diane Bachteler (Brenner) Cruikshank; grandsons, Evan Brenner (Amy), and James Cruikshank; greatgrandsons, Jackson Brenner and Samuel Brenner. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Theresa Phelan and eight siblings. Geraldine was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Forest Hills, NY. She will be remembered by all who loved her as a gentle soul. Religious services for Geraldine will be held on Saturday, 8 August 2020, at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Mass at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church. website: www.dignitymemorial.com