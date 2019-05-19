BATTLE, Geraldine C.
92, of Tampa, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jack Battle; son, W. Paul Battle of Atlanta; and daughter-in-law, Carole. Geraldine is survived by her children, Rick (the late Carole Battle) and Mike (Karen); daughter-in-law, Pattie (the late W. Paul Battle); grandson, Erik (P.J.); and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Amelia. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:30 am, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood. Funeral service will be 11:30 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, officiated by Pastor Steve of Lake Magdalene Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019