Service Information
Rhodes Funeral Directors
800 Druid Road East
Clearwater, FL
33756
(727)-446-3055
"Gerry" 78, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11 am at Rhodes Funeral Home, 800 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756, with burial to follow at Sylvan Abbey, Clearwater, FL. Gerry is survived by son, Stuart Thompson, Naples, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and April Thompson, Mableton, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Gwendolyn and Frank Korahias, Forest Hill's, NY.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 3, 2019
