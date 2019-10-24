MILINOWICZ, Geraldine 91, of Plainsboro, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Princeton in Plainsboro, NJ. Born in Trenton, NJ, Mrs. Milinowicz lived in Trenton from 1927 until 1971 prior to moving to St. Petersburg, FL. She returned to Trenton again in 2008. She received her Associate's Degree and went on to work as a bank teller and manager for Centennial Savings and Loan in Whiting, NJ. She was a member of St. Hedwig Holy Name and St. Hedwig Choir. In her spare time she loved polka dancing, traveling, and doing crossword puzzles. Mrs. Milinowicz was predeceased by her parents, Adam and Mary (Czarnecki) Gronostajski; brothers, John, Richard, Henry, and Edward; her husband, Anthony Milinowicz; her husband, Walter Serden; her grandson, Christopher Milinowicz; and her daughter-in-law, Edna Milinowicz. She is survived by her children, Thomas, David (Angela), Robert, Gail (Tom) Roche, and William (Ronnie); her 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Connie Holsneck; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held Friday, October 25, from 3-4 pm, with a service at 4 pm, at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Cremation and interment will be private. At the request of the family, please do not send flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Milinowicz's memory to by visiting In Memory Of, at inmemof.org. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019