NASH, Geraldine Blanche (Rogers) 91, went home to be with the Lord, January 2, 2020. Geraldine was born in Lennox Township, Ohio. She was the daughter of Howard and Cora (Smith) Rogers, and moved to Florida in 1947. She was married to J. Leo Nash Sr on December 1, 1946 at the Lennox Federat- ed Church in Lennox, Ohio, who preceded her in death on March 31, 2012. They were married 65 years. She worked for a dentist in Ohio prior to moving to Florida. In Florida she took care of foster babies for many years. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Joy Nash, and is survived by her three sons, J. Leo Nash Jr. (Carol), Robert Paul Nash (Deborah), James Ernest Nash (Donna); six grandchildren, Tina M. Gilmore-Johnson (Scott), Brian Nash (Elizabeth), Christy Purdy, Dale Nash (Stephanie), Julie Magura (Mark), 13 great-grandchildren, Ashley and Kayla Gilmore, Dylan, Andrew and Brianna Johnson, Kaden Alesia and Erika Nash, Fiona Purdy, Avery, Alaina and Kyle Nash, Eva, Lily and George Magura. Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 at E. James Reese Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. E. James Reese Funeral Home

