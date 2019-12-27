|
PATTON, Geraldine M. 89, of Gulfport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was born in Boston, MA. She was widowed after 58 years to Arthur Patton. She is survived by son, Robert; daughters Elaine (John) Jackson and Marilyn (Steve) Fairbairn; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Sullivan (family). She enjoyed RVing, cruises and Bingo. She will be sadly missed. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2-4 pm, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th St. N., St. Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 27, 2019