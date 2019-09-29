Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine RICHARDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARDS, Geraldine "Gerry" 90, of Tampa, FL, died at home from Alzheimer complications on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Gerry was predeceased in death by her husband, Walt Richards and son, Jim Richards. Gerry was raised in Yankeetown, Florida and moved to St. Petersburg at the age of 15. While working at the St. Petersburg Times, she met and married the love of her life, Walt Richards. They moved across the bay to Tampa and raised three beautiful children. Four years ago, Gerry moved to the mountains of Blue Ridge, Georgia to live with her daughter Susy. Gerry was passionate about tennis and traveling, and for many years worked as a travel agent. Gerry is survived by her son, Steve Richards (Orie Byars); daughter, Susy Ryder (Steve Ryder); sister, Margie Kahl; brother, Sonny Davis; and many grandchildren She was a devoted and energetic housewife with a very positive outlook on life and never met a problem that could not be solved. Graveside services were held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Crestlawn Cemetery in Blue Ridge, GA.

