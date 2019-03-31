MANUEL, Geraldine West
|
"Gerry" 93, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1925 in Otter Creek, Florida and came to Brooksville, Florida 64 years ago. She retired as an Executive Secretary with Florida Mining and Materials and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Brooksville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen F. Manuel; parents, Bert and Ruby West; sister, Elizabeth West Arnold; and recently deceased daughter, Cynthia Manuel Snow. She is survived by her son, Steve Manuel (Barbara); son-in-law, Robert Bruce Snow; and her three grandchildren, Molly Elizabeth Manuel, Matthew Steven Manuel, and Robert Bruce Snow II. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Brooksville, Florida, where Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, your memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019