Gerard HENDERSON

HENDERSON, Gerard "Jerry" 78, of Chuckey, TN passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Mr. Henderson was born in Spartanburg, SC, son of the late Ray and Catherine Henderson. He was an honorable man who served his country abroad in the United States Air Force and upon returning to the United States became an accomplished businessman. Jerry was a compassionate and loving husband and father who lived life to it's fullest. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dale Henderson; daughter, Corinna Atkinson; stepsons, Mark Elbon and Greg Elbon; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the Henderson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821