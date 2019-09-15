Gerda GONZALEZ

Obituary
GONZALEZ, Gerda 95, of Tampa, died September 9, 2019. Born in Germany, she was a retired Insurance Agent, a member of The Connection Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. Gerda is predeceased by her husband, Robert Gonzalez; and mother, Anna Wagner; and she is survived by her son, Robert Wagner (Barbara); her daughter, Angelika Robdentscher-Schneider; one grandchild; and three stepchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10 am with funeral service at 11 am at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
