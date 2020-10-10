Germaine FISCHER

FISCHER, Germaine Leonie (Croo) died peacefully in her sleep in Tampa Thursday, September 24, 2020 after 102 years, six months of a full life. Her cremated remains will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery with the remains of her last husband, Heinrich Fischer, who proceeded her in death in 2003. Germaine loved knitting, sewing, her church and her neighbors. She was not one to sit still and let the world go by; she embraced changes and moved about the United States as life events led her. Germaine was born Feb. 28, 1918 in Southern Ohio to Edward Auguste Croo and Marie Pauline (Lancial) Croo . She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Edward August Croo Jr. (2001), Paul Joseph Croo (2012), and stepbrother, Joseph Arthur Monty (2009). Her youngest (half-)brother, George L. Monty, resides in Michigan. Germaine is survived by her children, Phillip (Nancy) Baumann of Tampa, Eva (Hugh) Diltz of California, Elizabeth (Dennis) Okon of Michigan, William Baumann of Washington and Suzanne (Jones) Marquez of Colorado; and by an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



