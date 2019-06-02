Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry FRALEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRALEY, Gerry



64, of Dallas, Texas, died May 25, 2019. While a student at Clearwater High working for the school newspaper, Gerry discovered his passion for writing. After graduating from CHS in 1972 and earning a history degree from Carnegie Mellon University, he turned that passion into a fulltime profession stretching more than 40 years-first at the Clearwater Sun and later at nationally recognized daily newspapers. Since 1989, he has worked as a sports reporter for the Dallas Morning News covering the Rangers. Although his coverage included the NHL, the NFL and NASCAR, Gerry, renowned for his encyclopedic knowledge and razor-sharp wit, was most-known for his reporting on Major League Baseball. For the Dallas Morning News, he covered the Rangers, for the Philadelphia Bulletin, he covered the Phillies and for the Atlanta Journal and Constitution, he covered the Braves. Perhaps, however, his favorite time of year was covering Spring Training in Florida where his family and old friends eagerly awaited their time with "the Frales' at Jack Russell or at Frenchy's on Clearwater Beach.



Upon his passing, the sports world immediately reached out to pay homage for Gerry, a past president of the Baseball Writers Association of America, including condolences from Mike Lupica of the New York Daily News, Bud Selig, former commissioner of Major League Baseball, and George W. Bush, a part-owner of the Texas Rangers. Fox's Ken Rosenthal told the Dallas Morning News that Gerry was "a role model for me ... just by the no-BS way he carried himself."



Gerry leaves behind his two sons, Tyson and Sam; his wife, Stephanie Brownlee; a brother, Brad; a sister, Tracey Bruch (Brian); and many nieces and nephews in Florida, Texas and Florida.



A Celebration of Gerry's life will be held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas at 11 am, June 7. In honor of Gerry's Memory, donations may be made to Sequoia High School, C/O Treasurer's Office Coach Rob Poulos, 1201 Brewster Ave, Redwood City, CA 94062 "Fraley Memorial Football Donation."

FRALEY, Gerry64, of Dallas, Texas, died May 25, 2019. While a student at Clearwater High working for the school newspaper, Gerry discovered his passion for writing. After graduating from CHS in 1972 and earning a history degree from Carnegie Mellon University, he turned that passion into a fulltime profession stretching more than 40 years-first at the Clearwater Sun and later at nationally recognized daily newspapers. Since 1989, he has worked as a sports reporter for the Dallas Morning News covering the Rangers. Although his coverage included the NHL, the NFL and NASCAR, Gerry, renowned for his encyclopedic knowledge and razor-sharp wit, was most-known for his reporting on Major League Baseball. For the Dallas Morning News, he covered the Rangers, for the Philadelphia Bulletin, he covered the Phillies and for the Atlanta Journal and Constitution, he covered the Braves. Perhaps, however, his favorite time of year was covering Spring Training in Florida where his family and old friends eagerly awaited their time with "the Frales' at Jack Russell or at Frenchy's on Clearwater Beach.Upon his passing, the sports world immediately reached out to pay homage for Gerry, a past president of the Baseball Writers Association of America, including condolences from Mike Lupica of the New York Daily News, Bud Selig, former commissioner of Major League Baseball, and George W. Bush, a part-owner of the Texas Rangers. Fox's Ken Rosenthal told the Dallas Morning News that Gerry was "a role model for me ... just by the no-BS way he carried himself."Gerry leaves behind his two sons, Tyson and Sam; his wife, Stephanie Brownlee; a brother, Brad; a sister, Tracey Bruch (Brian); and many nieces and nephews in Florida, Texas and Florida.A Celebration of Gerry's life will be held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas at 11 am, June 7. In honor of Gerry's Memory, donations may be made to Sequoia High School, C/O Treasurer's Office Coach Rob Poulos, 1201 Brewster Ave, Redwood City, CA 94062 "Fraley Memorial Football Donation." Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close