ROTE, Gerry Lane It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our son, brother, and dad Gerry Lane Rote on September 13, 2019. A life-long resident of St. Petersburg and graduate of St. Petersburg High, he was an independent drywall artist throughout the area. He is survived by his mother, Dorinda B. Rote; siblings, Daniel M. Rote Jr. and wife Renee, Wendy Miller and husband Marty, Michael B. Rote and husband Robert, Katrina Rote; other mother, Dolly Rote; as well as his stepchildren, Philip, Jason, Shannon, and Joey Michel. To honor his memory and deep love of animals, we ask that donations to Friends of Strays be made in his name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019