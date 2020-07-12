Gertraud PILZ

PILZ, Gertraud M. "Traudy" 96, of Tampa, formerly of Zephyrhills and Ft. Lauderdale, went to Heaven, July 10, 2020. Awaiting her was her beloved husband, Hanns; and daughter, Gabriele (Byron). Left behind to mourn her loss is her daughter, Victoria and husband Randy Glisson, Tampa, FL; son-in-law, Jack Byron, Medway, OH; sister, Helga Schuessler of Oviedo; grandchildren, Heather, Jason, James, Vanessa, Amber, and Allison and their spouses; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Tito Schuessler and family. Due to Covid, at a later date a Memorial Service in Tampa will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church as well as a Celebration of Life gathering. Email rvglisson@gmail.com is you wish to be informed of the events.



